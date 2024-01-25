Listowel Bypass set to open between April and May.

The Listowel Bypass is set to open between April and May.

The update was given to councillors at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

It will comprise an almost 6km western and northern diversion of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road, north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

Wills Brothers Ltd. Civil Engineering Contractors began construction works in February 2022.

The Listowel Bypass involves the construction of 4km of a new single carriageway, and approximately 2.5km of improvements to the existing R533 John B Keane Road, with pedestrian and cycle facilities.

The new section runs from the N69 Tralee Road, crossing the R557 Finuge Rd, the River Feale, and the Greenville Road, where it connects with a new roundabout on the R553 Ballybunnion Rd, then continuing along the existing John B. Keane Road to the Cahirdown roundabout.

The meeting heard the River Feale bridge steelwork has been erected and water proofing is currently underway; temporary works around the embankment are being removed.

Underpasses and combination works are all installed and landscaping on ongoing throughout the site.

Signage contractors are continuing with the installation of sign bases and poles, and noise barrier installations were ongoing.

The meeting was also told that lagging works on the John B Keane road are continuing and some traffic management along the route, such as cones, will remain in place until the bypass is opened.

Kerry County Council says the official opening is scheduled for between April and May this year; it says the bypass will be delivered on schedule and within the approved TII budget.