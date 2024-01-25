Advertisement
News

Listowel Bypass set to open between April and May.

Jan 25, 2024 08:20 By radiokerrynews
Listowel Bypass set to open between April and May.
Share this article

 

The Listowel Bypass is set to open between April and May.

The update was given to councillors at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

Advertisement

It will comprise an almost 6km western and northern diversion of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road, north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

Wills Brothers Ltd. Civil Engineering Contractors began construction works in February 2022.

 

Advertisement

The Listowel Bypass involves the construction of 4km of a new single carriageway, and approximately 2.5km of improvements to the existing R533 John B Keane Road, with pedestrian and cycle facilities.

The new section runs from the N69 Tralee Road, crossing the R557 Finuge Rd, the River Feale, and the Greenville Road, where it connects with a new roundabout on the R553 Ballybunnion Rd, then continuing along the existing John B. Keane Road to the Cahirdown roundabout.

The meeting heard the River Feale bridge steelwork has been erected and water proofing is currently underway; temporary works around the embankment are being removed.

Advertisement

Underpasses and combination works are all installed and landscaping on ongoing throughout the site.

Signage contractors are continuing with the installation of sign bases and poles, and noise barrier installations were ongoing.

The meeting was also told that lagging works on the John B Keane road are continuing and some traffic management along the route, such as cones, will remain in place until the bypass is opened.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says the official opening is scheduled for between April and May this year; it says the bypass will be delivered on schedule and within the approved TII budget.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

TD says lack of government planning around jobs and housing led to rise in emigration
Advertisement
Council estimates North Kerry road and bridge will be closed until early May
Kerry man comes forward to claim million-euro prize from National Lottery
Advertisement

Recommended

TD says lack of government planning around jobs and housing led to rise in emigration
Kerry man comes forward to claim million-euro prize from National Lottery
Paudie Biding His Time Ahead Of Kerry Campaign
Roy Keane Sees Ireland Job As An Option
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus