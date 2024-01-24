It's estimated that a bridge and road in North Kerry will be closed until early May.

The bridge and L-6060 road at Foildarrig, between Duagh and Kilmorna, was shut on January 2nd due to erosion of the banks.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly tabled another motion on the issue at today's Listowel Municipal District meeting.

He, along with his fellow councillors, were critical of what they called a lack of communication from Kerry County Council about this closure.

Cllr Kennelly tabled a motion about this closure at Monday's full council meeting; he says he spoke on it at 1pm and two hours later the council sent an email stating this road would be closed until May 3rd, despite not confirming this earlier during the meeting.

He says no information has been relayed to the general public, adding the inconvenience the closure is phenomenal; Cllr Kennelley says the schools or the greenway carpark can’t be accessed as a result of this closure.

Other councillors were also critical of the lack of communication provided by the council on the matter, with Cathaoirleach of the Listowel MD Jimmy Moloney stating lessons would have to be learned.

Councillors also called for these works to be done as quickly as possible.

Kerry County Council stated this closure was necessary for road safety, adding these works and the reopening of the road is a priority.

The meeting heard there were a lot of factors to consider including the flow of river, erosion and environmental sensitivities.

John Kennelly of Kerry County Council stated based on the information they currently have, May 3rd is the best estimate for the road to reopen.

He said a cast-iron guarantee couldn't be given but assured councillors they'd be updated on the timeframe.

The council is engaging with a contractor to get a start date and a timeframe for these works and stated it'll do everything to have this bridge and road reopened as soon as possible.