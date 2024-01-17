There’s a call for Kerry County Council to intervene and speed up the release of a report on the closure of a North Kerry bridge.

The bridge and L6060 road at Foildarrig, between Duagh and Kilmorna, was shut on January 2nd due to erosion of the banks.

An independent inspector carried out an examination of the scene on January 4th, but the report hasn’t yet been finalised.

The OPW, which is responsible for the river embankment, has previously said the erosion is a matter for landowners.

Listowel Municipal District councillor, Aoife Thornton, is calling on the council to get involved, to speed up the publication of the report, and provide funding for works for works which would allow the road and bridge at Foildarrig to reopen.