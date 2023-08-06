Temporary road closure in north Kerry to facilitate road works

Kerry County Council is to temporarily close a road in North Kerry.

The Foildarrig, Duagh to Kilmorna road will close to facilitate improvement works.

The road will close between 7am on Tuesday August 8th to 5pm on Friday August 11th inclusive.

Traffic travelling from Duagh to Kilmorna will travel along the Abbeyfeale road to Abbeyfeale town. In Abbeyfeale take a left onto the Athea road. Continue along the Athea road and take a left at the junction on the Kilmorna road.

Traffic travelling from Kilmorna to Duagh will travel along the Kilmorna road to Abbeyfeale town. At the Athea junction take a right onto the R-524. Continue along the R-254 and take a right onto the Listowel road. Continue along to Duagh village.