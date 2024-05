A 2-2 draw between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid means it’s all to play for in next week’s Champions League semi-final second leg.

Both sides’ second goals came from the penalty spot.

Harry Kane netted Bayern’s penalty, with Vinicius Junior scoring his second of the night from the spot.

They’ll meet again at the Bernabeu next Wednesday.

The semi-final action remains in Germany tonight, as Borussia Dortmund host PSG in their first leg.

Kick-off is at 8.