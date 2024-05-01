Advertisement
Sport

Wednesday Results and Fixtures

May 1, 2024 10:17 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday Results and Fixtures
LGFA

Minor County League Results and fixtures

Killarney Legion 4-03 -v- Na Gaeil 1-11

Dr Crokes 6-09 -v- Kerins O’Rahillys 4-14

Firies 2-16 -v- Moyvane/Duagh 1-06

Cromane 3-12 -v- Ballymac 4-09

Castleisland Desmonds 6-14 -v- ISG 0-01

U14 County League Result

Churchill 6-08 -v- ISG 6-04

==================================

Tonight:

Credit Union SFL Division 6B
Venue: Spa, (Round 5), Spa Killarney V St Michael's-Foilmore 19:00,

Credit Union SHL Division 2A
Venue: Pirc Naomh Erc, (Round 4), Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Tralee Parnells 19:00,
Venue: Abbeydorney, (Round 4), Abbeydorney V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:00,

Credit Union SHL Division 2B
Venue: Crotta O Neills, (Round 3), Crotta O'Neill's V Dr. Crokes 19:00,
Venue: Lixnaw, (Round 3), Lixnaw V St Brendan's 19:00,
Venue: Ballyduff, (Round 3), Ladys Walk V Ballyheigue 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/1A
Na Gaeil V Laune Rangers 18:45,
Keel/Listry V Austin Stacks 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/1B
Firies V Killarney Legion 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/3A
Listowel Emmets V Finuge 19:00,
Churchill V Glenflesk/ Kilgarvan 19:15,

U-15 Co League Div/3B
Cordal V Ardfert Football Club 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/7A
Duagh V Currow 19:00,
St. Michaels/ Foilmore/ Skellig Rangers V Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pats 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/7B
Scartaglin V Beale 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/9A
John Mitchels V Dr. Crokes 18:00,

U-15 Co League Div/9B
Ballymacelligott V An Ghaeltacht 19:00,

=======================

LGFA
Minor County League Fixtures (Wednesday)
Glenflesk -v- MKL - 7pm
Churchill -v- Beale - 7pm

