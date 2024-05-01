Over 1,050 marriages in Kerry last year

Over 1,050 (1,059) couples were married in Kerry last year.

That’s according to recent figures released by the Central Statistic Offices.

According to the figures, 480 of the marriages in Kerry were Catholic ceremonies.

Advertisement

There were five Church of Ireland wedding ceremonies in the county.

104 Kerry marriages were performed by The Spiritualist Union of Ireland.

Other religious demoniations accounted for 137 of the Kerry weddings.

Advertisement

214 of the weddings were civil marriages and 119 were celebrated by The Humanist Association.

Nationally, over 21,000 (21,159) couples got married in 2023.

The number of marriages fell by almost 9 per cent last year, however, 2023 figures are up 4 per cent on 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Advertisement

These CSO figures show the average age for women getting married rose to almost 36 years old in 2023, while the average age for men was almost 38.