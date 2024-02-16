Advertisement
News

Number on Kerry’s Live Register increased by almost 4% in past month

Feb 16, 2024 08:14 By radiokerrynews
Number on Kerry’s Live Register increased by almost 4% in past month
Share this article

The number signing on the Live Register in Kerry rose by almost 4% in the last month.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show over 7,800 people signed on the live register in January.

Advertisement

In January, 7,882 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That’s up 286 on the month before, when almost 7,600 (7,596) people signed on.

The figure is a drop of over 10% compared with January last year, when 8,776 people in the county signed on the live register.

Advertisement

Six of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported monthly drops, with Killorglin recording a rise of four in the month.

Meanwhile, six of the county’s offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 121 to 716, Dingle is down 6 to 588, while the number in Kenmare fell 31 to 436.

Advertisement

Killarney’s figure stands at 1,578, a reduction of 300; the number in Listowel dropped by 92 to 1,119; while in Tralee it dropped by 350 in the year to 2,880.

Meanwhile, Killorglin’s social welfare office recorded a rise of 16 to 565.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Council proposing to close section of North Kerry Road
Advertisement
Fine Gael add second candidate to contest this summers local elections in Tralee
Over €30 million allocated to Kerry County Council for road improvements and maintenance
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry side to be named this lunchtime
Kerry FC open League season tonight
Mbappe to leave Paris Saint Germain
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus