In January, 7,882 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That’s up 286 on the month before, when almost 7,600 (7,596) people signed on.

The figure is a drop of over 10% compared with January last year, when 8,776 people in the county signed on the live register.

Six of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported monthly drops, with Killorglin recording a rise of four in the month.

Meanwhile, six of the county’s offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 121 to 716, Dingle is down 6 to 588, while the number in Kenmare fell 31 to 436.

Killarney’s figure stands at 1,578, a reduction of 300; the number in Listowel dropped by 92 to 1,119; while in Tralee it dropped by 350 in the year to 2,880.

Meanwhile, Killorglin’s social welfare office recorded a rise of 16 to 565.