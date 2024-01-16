Almost 6% increase in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register last month

There was an almost 6% (5.8%) increase in the number of people in Kerry signing on the Live Register last month.

That’s accor ding to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there are over 7,500 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry during December.

Advertisement

During December, 7,596 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's a decrease of 11% when compared to December last year, when 8,590 people signed on.

Advertisement

However, it’s a rise when compare to the previous month; in November 7,177 people signed on in Kerry.

Six of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 110 to 713, while Dingle is down 9 to 551 and Kenmare is down 27 to 422.

Advertisement

Killarney’s figure stands at 1,440 after a drop of 313, while Listowel is down 153 to 1,094 and in Tralee it dropped 395 to 2,807 in December.

Killorglin’s social welfare office recorded a rise of 13 last month and stands at 569.