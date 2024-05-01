Street furniture licence fees for outdoor dining waived for the rest of 2024

There is some clarity for hospitality businesses in Kerry this morning.

The Minister for Local Government, Darragh O’Brien says he is seeking to waive outdoor dining street furniture licence fees for tables and chairs for the rest of 2024.

His department says the regulations are being introduced to support businesses such as hotels, restaurants, pubs or other establishments where food is eaten.

In addition, there will be no fee for awnings, canopies and heaters associated with outdoor dining.

Minister O’Brien says this will result in saving "of approximately 125 euro per table".