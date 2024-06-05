Advertisement
Listowel candidate welcomes publication of minutes of Kerry Hub decision

Jun 5, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
A Listowel area independent candidate says he welcomes Kerry County Council publishing on its website minutes of a significant council meeting.

John O’Sullivan, who’s running in the Listowel Local Electoral Area, says the council published minutes of the meeting held on July 4th, 2022.

This meeting passed the Kerry County Development Plan that adopted the Kerry Hub and Knowledge Triangle Policy.

Mr O’Sullivan says this policy excludes North Kerry from the area that receives priority development status.

He says the minutes also show how each councillor voted.

 

