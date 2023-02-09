Listenership to Radio Kerry increases further

Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased again according to the latest JNLR radio listenership figures published today.

Radio Kerry remains the most listened to radio station is Kerry with a market share of 51.6%, up from 50.1%.

This compares to it's next nearest competition RTE 1 with a market share of 12.8%, SPIN SW at 12%, and Today FM at 11.1%.

Advertisement

Radio Kerry General Manager, Fiona Stack thanked listeners and advertisers for their continued support for Radio Kerry.

She also thanked staff for the loyalty and commitment they showed to the station during Covid.