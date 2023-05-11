Listenership to Radio Kerry increased substantially over last year

Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased substantially over the last year according to the latest JNLR radio listenership figures published today.

The station’s market share has increased from 48.1% in July of last year to 54.2% now, and its listened yesterday figure from 39.8% to 48%.

86,000 listeners in Kerry listen to Radio Kerry on a weekly basis; the station also has a strong listenership online and on the app, including outside Ireland.

Nationally the JNLR survey shows that radio continues to be a very popular medium for Irish people with 3.25 million Irish adults listening to radio on an average day.

Radio Kerry General Manager Fiona Stack thanked listeners and advertisers for their continued support.

She said this support allows the station to provide the service it does across multiple areas of programming including news, current affairs, live sports, music, and specialist programmes.