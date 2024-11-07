Advertisement
Listenership to Radio Kerry grows again

Nov 7, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Listenership to Radio Kerry grows again
Over 3.4 million people in Ireland listen to radio on daily basis according to the latest JNLR figures published today.

The figures show that listenership to Radio Kerry has increased again with 88,000 people in Kerry now listening to the station on a weekly basis.

Radio Kerry has a Market Share of 56.9% of all radio listening in Kerry.

This represents a 16% increase in listenership to Radio Kerry over the last year.

General Manager, Fiona Stack thanked listeners and advertisers for their continued support for the station which she said allows Radio Kerry provide the programmes it does as well as live news and sports coverage.

She said that the station is proud to represent Kerry people at home and abroad.

