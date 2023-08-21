Line-up for tonight’s Rose of Tralee televised shows announced

Eighteen roses will take to the stage tonight for the first televised selection nights.

A crowd of 2,000 are expected to make their way to the Munster Technological University for the live show.

32 roses will take to the stage during the live shows tonight and tomorrow night.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival is celebrating 62 years this year.

Tonight, the first group of roses will take to the stage for the televised shows at the Kerry Sports Academy in the MTU.

Taking to the stage tonight are (in alphabetical order):

1. Arizona - Ashley Jackson

2. Boston & New England - Fiona Weir

3. Chicago - Kelley Leyden

4. Cork - Kate Shaughnessy

5. Dublin - Bethany Cushing

6. Laois - Sinéad Dowd

7. Limerick - Molli Ann O'Halloran

8. London - Amy Gillen

9. Mayo - Kate Heneghan

10. Meath - Lane Galvin

11. Melbourne - Katie Casey

12. Offaly - Allie Leahy

13. Philadelphia - Marissa Berry

14. Queensland - Imogen Weston - Kelly

15. San Francisco - Katie McFadden

16. Toronto - Erica Daly

17. Western Canada - London Prusko

18. Wexford - Brónagh Hogan