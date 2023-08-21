Line-up for tonight’s Rose of Tralee televised shows announced

Eighteen roses will take to the stage tonight for the first televised selection nights.
A crowd of 2,000 are expected to make their way to the Munster Technological University for the live show.
32 roses will take to the stage during the live shows tonight and tomorrow night.
The Rose of Tralee International Festival is celebrating 62 years this year.
Tonight, the first group of roses will take to the stage for the televised shows at the Kerry Sports Academy in the MTU.
Taking to the stage tonight are (in alphabetical order):
1. Arizona - Ashley Jackson
2. Boston & New England - Fiona Weir
3. Chicago - Kelley Leyden
4. Cork - Kate Shaughnessy
5. Dublin - Bethany Cushing
6. Laois - Sinéad Dowd
7. Limerick - Molli Ann O'Halloran
8. London - Amy Gillen
9. Mayo - Kate Heneghan
10. Meath - Lane Galvin
11. Melbourne - Katie Casey
12. Offaly - Allie Leahy
13. Philadelphia - Marissa Berry
14. Queensland - Imogen Weston - Kelly
15. San Francisco - Katie McFadden
16. Toronto - Erica Daly
17. Western Canada - London Prusko
18. Wexford - Brónagh Hogan