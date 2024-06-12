Advertisement
News

Leas-Cheann Comhairle intervenes in Dáil row involving Kerry TD

Jun 12, 2024 17:42 By radiokerrynews
Leas-Cheann Comhairle intervenes in Dáil row involving Kerry TD
By Tebibyte (en:WP) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
The Leas-Cheann Comhairle has had to intervene in a row in the Dáil today involving the Taoiseach and a Kerry TD.

Cork South-West TD Michael Collins had raised the issue of short-term letting, and the potential impact on the industry by planned legislation to regulate the practice.

Taoiseach Simon Harris defended the government’s decision to regulate the industry, and urged Deputy Collins to read the legislation first when it is published and bring amendments to the Dáil.

Speaking on Radio Kerry, the Irish Self-Catering Federation says over 1,800 short term tourism units in Kerry are under threat from the planned legislation.

Both Deputy Collins and Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae also took issue with the manner in which the Taoiseach responded, before Leas-Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly got involved.

