Irish Self-Catering Federation CEO says over 1,800 short term tourism units in Kerry are under threat

The CEO of the Irish Self-Catering Federation says over 1,800 short term tourism units in Kerry are under threat.

Yesterday, the Irish Self-Catering Federation, along with the Vintners Federation of Ireland, the Restaurant's Association of Ireland, the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, and Ireland’s Association of Adventure Tourism delivered a letter to Taoiseach Simon Harris outlining their concerns over the Registration of Short-Term Letting Register.

The register must be in place within two years and will require owners who are short-term letting to register their properties annually

CEO of the Irish Self-Catering Federation Máire Ní Mhurchú says their main concerns surround the need for property owners to apply for planning permission if they intend their houses to be used for short-term letting.

She’s calling on the Government to publish the registration before it’s set up so tourism businesses have clarity: