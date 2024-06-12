Advertisement
News

Irish Self-Catering Federation CEO says over 1,800 short term tourism units in Kerry are under threat

Jun 12, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Irish Self-Catering Federation CEO says over 1,800 short term tourism units in Kerry are under threat
Pat Crotty, Vintners Federation of Ireland, and Maire ni Mhurchu, (CEO) of the Irish Self Catering Federation, Brendan Kenny, (Chief Executive), Ireland Association for Adventure Tourism, and Adrian Cummins, Restaurant Association Ireland as they hand in a letter on behalf of a coalition of tourism industry chiefs - including the Irish Self-Catering Federation, the Vintners Federation of Ireland, the Restaurants Association of Ireland, the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, and Ireland’s Association of Adventure Tourism have written to Taoiseach Simon Harris. Photo: John Ohle Photography
Share this article

The CEO of the Irish Self-Catering Federation says over 1,800 short term tourism units in Kerry are under threat.

Yesterday, the Irish Self-Catering Federation, along with the Vintners Federation of Ireland, the Restaurant's Association of Ireland, the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, and Ireland’s Association of Adventure Tourism delivered a letter to Taoiseach Simon Harris outlining their concerns over the Registration of Short-Term Letting Register.

The register must be in place within two years and will require owners who are short-term letting to register their properties annually

Advertisement

CEO of the Irish Self-Catering Federation Máire Ní Mhurchú says their main concerns surround the need for property owners to apply for planning permission if they intend their houses to be used for short-term letting.

She’s calling on the Government to publish the registration before it’s set up so tourism businesses have clarity:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

New-look Kerry County Council will meet for the first-time next week
Advertisement
Tralee Chamber Alliance to launch survey to identify members' priorities
Killarney Chamber looking forward to continuing work with re-elected councillors
Advertisement

Recommended

Alcaraz and Nadal to team up at Olympics
London Irish close to German takeover
Waterford set to join Women's League of Ireland
4,800 people granted Irish citizenship in ceremonies in Killarney
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus