Irish Self-Catering Federation welcomes EU regulation on short-term rentals

The Irish Self-Catering Federation is welcoming an EU regulation which is due to be signed into law today.

The regulation relates to short-term rental data collection and sharing.

Máire Ní Mhurchú, who's chair of the Irish Self-Catering Federation, says it will be positive for the sector.

However, she's critical of the Government's planning bill which would require property owners to apply for planning permission if they intend their houses to be used for short-term letting.

She says it will be damaging for the sector and for tourism:

