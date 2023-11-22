CEO of Self-Catering Federation says more clarity is needed around proposed EU short term-lets law

Big questions remain around planning regulations for short term-lets.

That’s according to CEO of the Irish Self Catering Federation (ISCF), Máire Ní Mhurchú; who was reacting as the EU Commission is set to give the nod to proposals on rural lettings.

A vote in the EU next month will mean that a register of all types of tourist accommodation will come into law next year.

Under the proposals, short-term lets and air bnbs in areas with a population fewer than 5,000, won’t need planning permission.

Ms Ní Mhurchú says clarification is needed around what exactly this means.

The ISCF says it's seeking a meeting with Minister of State with responsibility for planning, Kieran O’Donnell.

It’s intended that the new regulatory system - entailing the register of properties and planning requirements - will be in operation by next summer.

Ms Ní Mhurchú says the ISCF wants to have a discussion with the appropriate bodies to find a solution.