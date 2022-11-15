Advertisement
Latest arrests in Kerry graveyard murder made in Dublin

Nov 15, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Latest arrests in Kerry graveyard murder made in Dublin
The latest arrests, that are part of the investigation into the murder that took place in a Kerry cemetery, were made in Dublin overnight.

Radio Kerry News understands the arrests of two people were made in the Dublin area in the early hours of this morning.

They were taken to Tralee Garda Station.

A man, aged in his twenties, and a male who’s in his teens remain detained at Tralee Garda Station where they’re being questioned under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Their arrests bring to seven the number who’ve been apprehended by gardaí in relation to the fatal stabbing of 43-year-old Thomas Dooley from Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney last month.

On October 5th, Mr Dooley was attending a funeral at New Rath Cemetery in Tralee when he and his wife, Siobhán, were attacked.

Mrs Dooley was also injured.

Two men – a brother of Mr Dooley and his cousin – have been charged with his murder and are both in custody in Cork Prison pending further court appearances.

A further three men were arrested and released without charge.

Thomas Dooley

 

