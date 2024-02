Labour councillor Marie Moloney has been elected Leas Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District.

Cllr Moloney was elected unopposed at a special MD meeting this morning.

It follows the election of Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher as Cathaoirleach of the MD last month.

Cllr Moloney’s term as Leas Cathaoirleach will run for six months.