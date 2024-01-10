Advertisement
News

Cllr Niall Kelleher elected new Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District

Jan 10, 2024 12:18 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Niall Kelleher elected new Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District
Killarney Municipal District Cathaoirleach – Cllr Niall Kelleher (FF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Drone Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

Fianna Fáil councillor, Niall Kelleher has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District.

It’s after Independent councillor, Brendan Cronin, stepped down from the role after six months.

Cllr Kelleher was nominated by outgoing Cathaoirleach, Brendan Cronin and seconded by Labour councillor, Marie Moloney.

Advertisement

No other nominations were put forward, so councillor Kelleher was deemed elected and immediately assumed the role; which he will hold for the next six months.

Cllr Kelleher thanked the members for their support and asked for their continued cooperation in the efficient running of the MD for the remainder of their term.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney cuckoos tagged in Central Africa
Advertisement
Two arrested following drugs seizure of over €100,000 in South Kerry
People urged to check out houses or vacant buildings in search for man missing from West Limerick
Advertisement

Recommended

Waterville Annual Senior Citizens Community Party Sunday 14h January
Kingdom Warrior Joins Up With Conlan Boxing
Lakers Sign New Point Guard
Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus