Cllr Niall Kelleher elected new Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District

Fianna Fáil councillor, Niall Kelleher has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District.

It’s after Independent councillor, Brendan Cronin, stepped down from the role after six months.

Cllr Kelleher was nominated by outgoing Cathaoirleach, Brendan Cronin and seconded by Labour councillor, Marie Moloney.

No other nominations were put forward, so councillor Kelleher was deemed elected and immediately assumed the role; which he will hold for the next six months.

Cllr Kelleher thanked the members for their support and asked for their continued cooperation in the efficient running of the MD for the remainder of their term.