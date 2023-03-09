Killorglin’s RDI Hub to nearly doubling its capacity in expansion plans

The RDI Hub in Killorglin plans to expand, nearly doubling its capacity.

The company says start-ups and scale-ups have raised €12 million since the hub opened in 2020.

The RDI Hub will expand by opening 50 new desk spaces before the end of the year, this will increase the total capacity for companies to operate from the Killorglin Hub fromk 81 to 153.

It will also see investment in a new state of the art digital media lab with podcast and video and greenscreen recording facilities to allow members and visitors to create media assets for their businesses.

The RDI Hub will also run the next edition of the STEM Passport programme to encourage more women in STEM, with over 240 students expected to participate in 2023.

The third anniversary will be marked by an event with the economist, author and broadcaster David McWilliams set to deliver the keynote address while attendees will hear from industry experts including Tracey Keogh of Grow Remote on topics ranging on innovation, and how the future of work will evolve.

Following opening the RDI Hub in 2020, over 50 companies are now accessing the space and these companies have created 250 jobs as well as developing 29 new products and services in just three years.

The Killorglin-based hub represents a wide range of cutting-edge sectors from, Climatech, AgTech Fintech, Climate, AI, Construction to Industry 4.0.

RDI Hub CEO, Liam Cronin says they are very excited about their ever-expanding programme of activity in the years ahead, adding they’ve strong ambitions for the successes of their member companies in the coming years.