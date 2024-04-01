Killorglin drivers sharing road with cyclists

Motorists in Killorglin are asked to take extra care today, as they will be sharing the road with cyclists today.
The final Kerry stage of Rás Mumhan will get underway at 11am.
Inspector Gary O’Carroll outlines today’s plan.
