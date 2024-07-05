Advertisement
Killarney Water Rescue, Search & Recovery Unit urgently appealing for operations base

Jul 5, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Water Rescue, Search & Recovery Unit urgently appealing for operations base
Killarney Water Rescue, Search & Recovery Unit (KWR) are urgently appealing for a base of operations.

Its chair, Kieran Caulfield says the lack of a headquarters has hampered the units ability to react to calls.

He says last week, KWR was unable to respond to an emergency callout at Lough Leane, as their equipment is stored in several volunteers homes, as they have no base.

As a result the alarm was raised to Valentia Coastguard and the Shannon based Rescue 115 helicopter attended the scene.

Mr Caulfield says the unit, which was formed in 1995, provides a unique service and a permanent headquarters is vital.

Killarney Water Rescue (KWR) are also on the lookout for new volunteers.

KWR chair, Kieran Caulfield says previous experience is not required as full training is provided.

He says the roles are shore based and water based; and outlines how to get involved.

 

