Two men airlifted to UHK overnight after their canoe capsized on the Lakes of Killarney

Two men were airlifted to University Hospital Kerry overnight after their canoe capsized in Killarney.

Valentia Coastguard received the call at around 10PM that the boat had upturned in the water at Lough Leane with three people on board.

They tasked the Shannon based rescue 115 helicopter and emergency services to the scene.

Advertisement

One man swam ashore and was treated by ambulance crew; the others were rescued from the water and airlifted to UHK.

The three men were wearing life jackets, their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.