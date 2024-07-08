A Killarney optometrist says the HSE needs to clarify if reimbursements have been cut for patients who have cataract surgery in the North.

Under the Cataract Reimbursement Cross Border Medical Treatment Scheme, patients are reimbursed for the cost of surgery in Northern Ireland.

It’s understood the HSE has cut the refund to patients from over €1,900 to just over €800.

Thomas Doyle, an optometrist in Killarney, says this will cause stress for patients who may need this treatment in future as it gives them one less option.

He says clarity is needed from the HSE on the scheme.