Killarney meeting hears opposition to 224-unit housing development

Jun 6, 2024 13:40 By radiokerrynews
Picture: http://www.portroadshd.ie/
A public meeting in Killarney has heard objections to plans for a major housing development in the town.

The gathering took place last evening at Dr Crokes GAA Clubhouse against plans for 224 residential units.

The proposal by Portal Assets Holdings Ltd includes 76 houses, 148 apartments/duplexes and a two-storey creche on the Port Road.

The company’s original proposal was blocked by An Bórd Pleanála in 2022 over concerns about the impact of artificial light on the lesser horseshoe bat.

It was Kerry’s first strategic housing development, which was supported by Kerry County Council, which meant the planning application went directly to An Bórd Pleanála to decide upon.

Portal Assets Holdings Ltd has resubmitted its planning application  stating concerns regarding the impact of the bat have been addressed in a number of ways including the use of a licensed bat specialist.

Brian O’Callaghan lives in the Millwood estate in the area where it’s proposed the development will be built.

He says locals are opposed to the development in its current form for several reasons including that it’s outsized, out of character with the area, and the need to consider wildlife.

Mr O’Callaghan says they’re also concerned about increased traffic.

Observations may be made until June 17th and Kerry County Council is due to make a decision early next month.

