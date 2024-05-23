Planning sought for major Killarney housing development previously refused because of lesser horseshoe bat

Planning is sought for a major residential development on a Killarney site that was previously refused permission, due to potential impacts on the lesser horseshoe bat.

Portal Asset Holdings Ltd has re-applied for planning permission to build 224 housing units on a greenfield site at Port Road and St Margaret’s Road.

The units are to include houses and apartments, while the development will also include a creche and outdoor playground.

The development is to consist of 76 houses of between two and four bedrooms, as well as 148 apartments or duplexes, across one, two, and three-bed units.

The company also plans to build a two-storey creche with places for 46 children, as well as a 276 metre-squared outdoor playground.

There are plans for a new access and pedestrian access onto Port Road, upgrades to Port Road itself, and upgrades to the stormwater network on St Margaret’s Road.

Some of the works proposed are in lands owned by Kerry County Council, which provided a letter of consent for works on its land.

An Bórd Pleanála previously refused a Strategic Housing Development application made by the same company on the same site for 228 residential units, due to potential impacts on the lesser horseshoe bat.

The company says the potential for impacts on this species of bat has been investigated in detail in preparation for this current application, including engagement with the NPWS, Kerry County Council, and Bat Conservation Ireland.

It says there is a focused programme of additional survey work, with works to the public lighting on the Port Road and the design of lighting on-site expected to ensure against light spill.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the application in early July.