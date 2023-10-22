Killarney Looking Good winners named

This year’s Killarney Looking Good Awards took place in the Killarney Plaza Hotel recently.

There was a total of 26 individual category award winners, seven highly commended awards were presented as well as two special awards and the overall prize.

This year the Fr Michael Murphy Memorial Pride of Place Award was won by the residents of Holy Cross Gardens, off Rock Road, who also were named overall winners.

Mary and Larry Schrall took home the Yvonne Quill Volunteer of the Year accolade.

Ballydribeen won Best Large Residential Area and Port Road took the prize for Best Small Residential Area.

O’Connor’s Pub on High Street, which is celebrating 100 years in business, received a Special Recognition Award.

Full list of winners:

Special Awards

Fr Michael Murphy Memorial Pride of Place Award: Holy Cross Gardens

Yvonne Quill Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award: Mary and Larry Schrall

2023 Overall Award: Holy Cross Gardens

Category Winners:

Best Large Commercial Premises: Foley’s Townhouse, High Street

Best Small Commercial Premises: Celtic Jewellers, Main Street

Best Newly Painted Premises: Caragh Restaurant, New Street

Best Public House: Paddy Sheehan’s, Main Street

Best Hotel: International Hotel

Best Restaurant: Bricín, High Street

Best Café: Petit Delice, High Street

Best Retail: Weavers of Ireland, Market Cross

Green Hospitality: Killarney Urban Farm, East Avenue Road

Corporate Social Responsibility Award: Killarney Coffee Cup Project

Restoration Award: Hilliard’s, Main Street

Best Signage: Killarney Racecourse

Best Guesthouse Award: Cillcearn House, Ballycasheen, (Tom and Marese Kearney)

Best Floral Display: Jimmy Brien’s Bar

Best Retail Landscaping: Aldi

Most Improved Premises: Kingdom Lodge, New Street

Best New Building: Cathedral Place Apartments

Biodiversity Award: Killarney Municipal District Council

Best Public Building: Killarney Library

Best Friendly Planting Award: Old Monastery Sensory Garden

Best School: St Brigid’s Secondary School

Special Recognition Award: O’Connor’s Pub

Best Large Residential Area: Ballydribeen

Best Small Residential Area: Port Road

Best Roadside Garden: Mike and Maura O’Sullivan, St Anne’s Road

Best Private Residence Award: Three Oaks, Ballycasheen, (James and Carmel Cahill)

Highly Commended:

2 Bellville, Park Road

31 Dalton’s Avenue

33/34 Marian Terrace

142 Pinewood

22 Woodlawn Park

O’Sullivan Cycles, High Street

Flor Murphy, The Priory