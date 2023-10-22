Killarney Looking Good winners named

This year’s Killarney Looking Good Awards took place in the Killarney Plaza Hotel recently.
There was a total of 26 individual category award winners, seven highly commended awards were presented as well as two special awards and the overall prize.
This year the Fr Michael Murphy Memorial Pride of Place Award was won by the residents of Holy Cross Gardens, off Rock Road, who also were named overall winners.
Mary and Larry Schrall took home the Yvonne Quill Volunteer of the Year accolade.
Ballydribeen won Best Large Residential Area and Port Road took the prize for Best Small Residential Area.
O’Connor’s Pub on High Street, which is celebrating 100 years in business, received a Special Recognition Award.
Full list of winners:
Special Awards
Fr Michael Murphy Memorial Pride of Place Award: Holy Cross Gardens
Yvonne Quill Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award: Mary and Larry Schrall
2023 Overall Award: Holy Cross Gardens
Category Winners:
Best Large Commercial Premises: Foley’s Townhouse, High Street
Best Small Commercial Premises: Celtic Jewellers, Main Street
Best Newly Painted Premises: Caragh Restaurant, New Street
Best Public House: Paddy Sheehan’s, Main Street
Best Hotel: International Hotel
Best Restaurant: Bricín, High Street
Best Café: Petit Delice, High Street
Best Retail: Weavers of Ireland, Market Cross
Green Hospitality: Killarney Urban Farm, East Avenue Road
Corporate Social Responsibility Award: Killarney Coffee Cup Project
Restoration Award: Hilliard’s, Main Street
Best Signage: Killarney Racecourse
Best Guesthouse Award: Cillcearn House, Ballycasheen, (Tom and Marese Kearney)
Best Floral Display: Jimmy Brien’s Bar
Best Retail Landscaping: Aldi
Most Improved Premises: Kingdom Lodge, New Street
Best New Building: Cathedral Place Apartments
Biodiversity Award: Killarney Municipal District Council
Best Public Building: Killarney Library
Best Friendly Planting Award: Old Monastery Sensory Garden
Best School: St Brigid’s Secondary School
Special Recognition Award: O’Connor’s Pub
Best Large Residential Area: Ballydribeen
Best Small Residential Area: Port Road
Best Roadside Garden: Mike and Maura O’Sullivan, St Anne’s Road
Best Private Residence Award: Three Oaks, Ballycasheen, (James and Carmel Cahill)
Highly Commended:
2 Bellville, Park Road
31 Dalton’s Avenue
33/34 Marian Terrace
142 Pinewood
22 Woodlawn Park
O’Sullivan Cycles, High Street
Flor Murphy, The Priory