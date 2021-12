5.35pm - Killarney gardaí report that a tree is down on East Avenue in the town which is blocking the road.

A tree has also fallen on New Road and it's completely blocking the road.

As a result, New Road will be closed for the night.

Gardaí are also warning road users that outside Killarney, near Lawlor's Cross, en route to Farranfore, a tree is partly blocking the road close to a bend.