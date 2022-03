Councillors in the Killarney Municipal District are calling for Rathmore’s St Patrick's Day parade to go ahead this year.

The parade, scheduled to take place on Sunday March 13th, has been cancelled due to major ongoing roadworks in the town.

Cllr Niall Kelleher says he will revert to the organising committee with the concerns raised by councillors.

Advertisement

The committee feels it would be safer for the parade not to go ahead this year due to health and safety concerns over the roadworks.