Killarney Coffee Cup Project triumphs at national awards

Two hotels that established the Killarney Coffee Cup Project in order to eliminate single use coffee cups from their town centre have won a national award.
Killarney Park and The Ross hotels set up the Killarney Coffee Cup Project which has resulted in the elimination of almost 70,000 single use cups.
The two hotels have been named the overall winner at the Pakman Awards – the premier national environmental awards.
The community-led project also won the Environmental Education and Awareness Initiative Award.
27-10-23
Overall Pakman Winner – The Killarney Park & The Ross
Pictured at the 2023 Pakman Awards are from left, Killian Tracey, local independent bar owner, Louise Byrne, Sustainability Manager, and Ciara Treacy, Hotel Manager, from The Killarney Park & The Ross initiative.
The Killarney Park & The Ross took home the top prize, the Overall Pakman award at the 2023 Pakman Awards. The grassroots community project was set up by a group of 25 local independent coffee shops and hotels this year with the goal of eliminating single use coffee cups from Killarney town centre and has removed over 70,000 cups from circulation to date. The 2023 Pakman Awards, which took place at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin, saw 300 representatives from leading businesses, organisations, individuals and community groups come together to recognise excellence in recycling and waste management, helping Ireland live in a circular economy. Pic:Naoise Culhane-no fee
