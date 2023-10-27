Advertisement
News

Killarney Coffee Cup Project triumphs at national awards

Oct 27, 2023 17:24 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Coffee Cup Project triumphs at national awards
27-10-23 Overall Pakman Winner – The Killarney Park &amp; The Ross Pictured at the 2023 Pakman Awards are from left, Philip Nugent, Assistant Secretary at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, Louise Byrne, Sustainability Manager,;Ciara Treacy, Hotel Manager, and Killian Tracey, local independent bar owner from The Killarney Park &amp; The Ross initiative, with Séamus Clancy, CEO of Repak. The Killarney Park &amp; The Ross took home the top prize, the Overall Pakman award at the 2023 Pakman Awards. The grassroots community project was set up by a group of 25 local independent coffee shops and hotels this year with the goal of eliminating single use coffee cups from Killarney town centre and has removed over 70,000 cups from circulation to date. The 2023 Pakman Awards, which took place at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin, saw 300 representatives from leading businesses, organisations, individuals and community groups come together to recognise excellence in recycling and waste management, helping Ireland live in a circular economy. Pic:Naoise Culhane-no fee
Share this article

Two hotels that established the Killarney Coffee Cup Project in order to eliminate single use coffee cups from their town centre have won a national award.

Killarney Park and The Ross hotels set up the Killarney Coffee Cup Project which has resulted in the elimination of almost 70,000 single use cups.

The two hotels have been named the overall winner at the Pakman Awards – the premier national environmental awards.

Advertisement

The community-led project also won the Environmental Education and Awareness Initiative Award.

27-10-23
Overall Pakman Winner – The Killarney Park & The Ross
Pictured at the 2023 Pakman Awards are from left, Killian Tracey, local independent bar owner, Louise Byrne, Sustainability Manager, and Ciara Treacy, Hotel Manager, from The Killarney Park & The Ross initiative.
The Killarney Park & The Ross took home the top prize, the Overall Pakman award at the 2023 Pakman Awards. The grassroots community project was set up by a group of 25 local independent coffee shops and hotels this year with the goal of eliminating single use coffee cups from Killarney town centre and has removed over 70,000 cups from circulation to date. The 2023 Pakman Awards, which took place at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin, saw 300 representatives from leading businesses, organisations, individuals and community groups come together to recognise excellence in recycling and waste management, helping Ireland live in a circular economy. Pic:Naoise Culhane-no fee
Advertisement

27-10-23
Overall Pakman Winner – The Killarney Park & The Ross
Pictured at the 2023 Pakman Awards are from left, Killian Tracey, local independent bar owner, Louise Byrne, Sustainability Manager, and Ciara Treacy, Hotel Manager, from The Killarney Park & The Ross initiative.
The Killarney Park & The Ross took home the top prize, the Overall Pakman award at the 2023 Pakman Awards. The grassroots community project was set up by a group of 25 local independent coffee shops and hotels this year with the goal of eliminating single use coffee cups from Killarney town centre and has removed over 70,000 cups from circulation to date. The 2023 Pakman Awards, which took place at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin, saw 300 representatives from leading businesses, organisations, individuals and community groups come together to recognise excellence in recycling and waste management, helping Ireland live in a circular economy. Pic:Naoise Culhane-no fee

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry road users urged to take care as bank holiday weekend gets underway
Advertisement
Busy October bank holiday weekend of event in Kerry
Kerry County Council to begin choice based letting on November 16th
Advertisement

Recommended

Sean McGrath pens deal to stay at Kerry FC
Busy October bank holiday weekend of event in Kerry
Kerry road users urged to take care as bank holiday weekend gets underway
Class of 2023 graduate from MTU today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus