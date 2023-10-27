Killarney Coffee Cup Project triumphs at national awards

Two hotels that established the Killarney Coffee Cup Project in order to eliminate single use coffee cups from their town centre have won a national award.

Killarney Park and The Ross hotels set up the Killarney Coffee Cup Project which has resulted in the elimination of almost 70,000 single use cups.

The two hotels have been named the overall winner at the Pakman Awards – the premier national environmental awards.

The community-led project also won the Environmental Education and Awareness Initiative Award.