Killarney Chamber says the town is set for a big retail boost in coming weeks

Global beauty and wellness brand Rituals is opening in Killarney.

It's opening at 35 Main Street.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce says it's a clear indication of just how attractive the town is to potential commercial investors.

The chamber adds that there's a real vibrancy to the commercial life of the town with three new stores opening on New Street alone recently.

These are a bakery, an equine supplies shop and a specialist nail bar.

This comes as the old Aldi store at Deerpark has found a new tenant, and for the first time ever all the available units at the Reeks Gateway development are now occupied, according to Killarney Chamber.

National Parks and Wildlife Service Divisional Manager also told the Chamber members that planning permission has been sought for the creation of an exciting new pathway and cycleway development from Torc to the back end of Dinis on the N71.