Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce says it's looking forward to continuing to work with the newly re-elected councillors.

The seven sitting councillors in the Killarney area retained their seats on Kerry County Council at the weekend.

The Chamber congratulated them and wished them every success when tacking the 'to -do list' over the next five years.

The Killarney Chamber stated there is a number of issues they would like to see given priority and will address them in due course.

The co-presidents also thanked the 10 candidates who were not elected on this occasion.