Seven councillors have been elected to Kerry County Council

Seven councillors have now been elected to KCC following counts at centres in Tralee and Killarney yesterday.

The Corca Duibhne electoral area was the first to complete voting and saw the election of FG Tommy Griffin, SF Robert Brosnan and FF's Brendan Fitzgerald with two sitting cllrs Michael O Shea and Seamus Cosai Fitzgerald losing out.

Advertisement

The Castleisland count continued after midnight last night but saw the re election of the 4 sitting cllrs with Cllr Jackie Healy Rae topping the poll and being elected on the first count. He was later followed by Charlie Farrelly, Fionnan Fitzgerald and Bobby O Connell.

Counts are resuming around now at the Killarney Count Centre for the Killarney and Kenmare electoral areas and in Tralee for the Tralee and Listowel electoral areas.

Advertisement

Final tallies in the Tralee area were showing Mikey Sheehy, Deirdre Ferris, Terry O Brien and Paul Daly polling well.

Final Killarney tallies predicted strong first counts votes for Maura Healy Rae, Martin Grady, John O Donoghue, Brendan Cronin, and Niall Kelleher as well as Niall Botty O Callaghan and Marie Moloney.

In the Kenmare Electoral area Johnny Healy Rae, Michael Cahill and Norma Moriarty are among those polling strongest and in Listowel tallies are predicting strong performances by Mike Kennelly, Liam Speedy Nolan and Michael Foley.

Advertisement

First official counts in these four electoral areas are expected some time this morning and Radio Kerry will continue to bring you live coverage across the day on air and online.

Counting of European votes will also commence in Cork.