Killarney Chamber pays tribute to Sean Coyne

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce are paying tribute to local businessman Sean Coyne.

Mr Coyne owned the International Hotel and was one of the founder members of Killarney of the Welcomes, an organisation established to promote Killarney as a top-quality tourist destination.

He was also an auctioneer and he spearheaded the successful bid to encourage the Government to hold a full cabinet meeting at Muckross House.

Advertisement

Chamber President Niall Kelleher says Seán was a great entrepreneur whose foresight and wonderful work ethic set him apart during the course of his very successful business life.