Advertisement
News

Killarney Chamber pays tribute to Sean Coyne

Jun 7, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Chamber pays tribute to Sean Coyne Killarney Chamber pays tribute to Sean Coyne
Share this article

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce are paying tribute to local businessman Sean Coyne.

Mr Coyne owned the International Hotel and was one of the founder members of Killarney of the Welcomes, an organisation established to promote Killarney as a top-quality tourist destination.

He was also an auctioneer and he spearheaded the successful bid to encourage the Government to hold a full cabinet meeting at Muckross House.

Advertisement

Chamber President Niall Kelleher says Seán was a great entrepreneur whose foresight and wonderful work ethic set him apart during the course of his very successful business life.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus