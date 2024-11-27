Advertisement
News

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce to host a networking lunch

Nov 27, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce to host a networking lunch
Tomás Hayes, Head of Local Enterprise Office in Kerry
Share this article

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce Members will host a networking lunch on Wednesday, December the 4th.

Details of services that can be of benefit to businesses will be outlined at the event.

The lunch will take place in The Laurels Bar and Restaurant at 12.45pm and the cost is €15.

Advertisement

Tomás Hayes, Head of Local Enterprise Office in Kerry, will be the keynote speaker and will give a fully informed update on the supports available to businesses and how his staff can provide expert advice.

Other speakers on the day will include Green for Business specialist Conor Slattery and Chamber co-president Johnny McGuire.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Fine Gael candidate calls for swift action on Pretty Polly development
Advertisement
Kerry TD calls for TII to engage with landowners on proposed Killarney bypass route
Fianna Fáil candidate wants asthma patients included in medical scheme
Advertisement

Recommended

Fine Gael candidate calls for swift action on Pretty Polly development
Kerry TD calls for TII to engage with landowners on proposed Killarney bypass route
Fianna Fáil candidate wants asthma patients included in medical scheme
Former Kerry person of the year and FEXCO founder to receive Order of Inisfallen award
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus