Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce to host a networking lunch

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce Members will host a networking lunch on Wednesday, December the 4th.

Details of services that can be of benefit to businesses will be outlined at the event.

The lunch will take place in The Laurels Bar and Restaurant at 12.45pm and the cost is €15.

Tomás Hayes, Head of Local Enterprise Office in Kerry, will be the keynote speaker and will give a fully informed update on the supports available to businesses and how his staff can provide expert advice.

Other speakers on the day will include Green for Business specialist Conor Slattery and Chamber co-president Johnny McGuire.