Plans to convert a Killarney car showroom into a gym have been given the green light.

Kerry County Council has granted permission for change of use from an existing commercial car sales unit into a gym at the former Bowlers Toyota Garage in Ballycasheen.

The car sales building has been vacant for some time, but the car repair garage is currently in operation to the rear of the vacant building.

The plans also include the construction of a bicycle shelter at the unit.