Kerry’s newest millionaire plans to build new home with winnings

Kerry’s newest millionaire says she plans to build a new home as she collects her winnings from the National Lottery headquarters.

The lucky ticket was sold in Nolan’s Garage Londis, Tralee and it was worth a million euro in Friday night’s EuroMillions Special Raffle Draw.

A Kerry woman has made the trip to the National lottery headquarters to collect her winnings.

She bought her ticket in Nolan’s Garage Londis in Tralee after hearing the promotion on the radio while getting fuel for her car.

The woman says when she heard a Kerry player had won a million euro, she never imagined her ticket was the winning one.

She didn't check her ticket on Sunday afternoon and says she was shocked when it flashed up on her screen that she’d won big. She contacted the National Lottery and says she was in shock then and she thinks she still is.

The lucky winner says she hasn’t been able to rest since discovering her newfound fortunes.

She’s planning on having a memorable Christmas with her family and looks forward to building a new home in the future.