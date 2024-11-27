Advertisement
News

Kerry’s newest millionaire plans to build new home with winnings

Nov 27, 2024 08:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry’s newest millionaire plans to build new home with winnings
Nolans Londis Store North Circular Road Tralee Co Kerry had a €1 million winner in Fridays EuroMillions National Lottery Draw. Pictured celebrating the win were Emma Monaghan (left) of the National Lottery, Mark Nolan Store management , Martina Guerin Nolans Londis and Anthony Guerin Store manager. Pic. Domnick Walsh / Mac Innes Photography
Share this article

Kerry’s newest millionaire says she plans to build a new home as she collects her winnings from the National Lottery headquarters.

The lucky ticket was sold in Nolan’s Garage Londis, Tralee and it was worth a million euro in Friday night’s EuroMillions Special Raffle Draw.

A Kerry woman has made the trip to the National lottery headquarters to collect her winnings.

Advertisement

She bought her ticket in Nolan’s Garage Londis in Tralee after hearing the promotion on the radio while getting fuel for her car.

The woman says when she heard a Kerry player had won a million euro, she never imagined her ticket was the winning one.

She didn't check her ticket on Sunday afternoon and says she was shocked when it flashed up on her screen that she’d won big. She contacted the National Lottery and says she was in shock then and she thinks she still is.

Advertisement

The lucky winner says she hasn’t been able to rest since discovering her newfound fortunes.

She’s planning on having a memorable Christmas with her family and looks forward to building a new home in the future.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Opinion poll suggests Michael Healy-Rae on course to get highest vote in the country
Advertisement
Over 5,000 Kerry drivers received penalty points in 2023
Kerry County Council announces road closures for Killarney Historic Stages Rally
Advertisement

Recommended

Opinion poll suggests Michael Healy-Rae on course to get highest vote in the country
Kerry County Council announces road closures for Killarney Historic Stages Rally
Over 5,000 Kerry drivers received penalty points in 2023
Northern Ireland will not be eligible to qualify as host nation for Euro 2028
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus