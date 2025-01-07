Kerry’s Live Register dropped by almost 17% in a year

Kerry’s Live Register dropped by almost 17% (16.7%) in 12 months.

In November this year, over 5,900 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That’s down from more than 7,100 during November last year (2023).

The CSO has released figures for the numbers signing on the live register for the first 11 months of the year.

In January this year, there were 7,882 people signing, while it stood at 7,667 in February and was 7,278 in March.

In April this year CSO figures show there were 6,809 people signing on Kerry’s live register, it stood at 6,449 in May, 6,586 in June and it was 6,813 in July.

In August, Kerry’s live register stood at 6,449, while it was 5,418 in September.

In October 5,708 people signed on in Kerry and the figure stood at 5,978 in November.

The figures for December will be published this month.