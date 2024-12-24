Advertisement
News

Almost 5% increase in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register in a month

Dec 24, 2024 17:25 By radiokerrynews
Almost 5% increase in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register in a month
Share this article

There was an almost 5% increase in the number of people in Kerry signing on the Live Register in a month.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there were over 5,900 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry last month.

Advertisement

During November, 5,978 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's a 16% decrease when compared to November last year, when 7,177 people signed on in Kerry.

It’s a 4.7% increase when compare to the previous month; in October, 5,708 people signed on in Kerry.

Advertisement

All seven of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 235 to 477, while Dingle is down 88 to 396 and Kenmare is down 78 to 330.

Killarney’s figure stands at 1,023 after a drop of 281, while Killorglin’s social welfare office saw a drop of 108 to 426.

Advertisement

Listowel’s figure stands at 969 after a drop of 51 and in Tralee it dropped 358 to 2,357 for November.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Christmas video by Kerry primary school hits almost 27,000 views
Advertisement
Aqua Dome to reopen on Saturday
Local Link Kerry asks customers to check bus schedule before travelling this Christmas
Advertisement

Recommended

Christmas video by Kerry primary school hits almost 27,000 views
Aqua Dome to reopen on Saturday
Christmas Programme Highlights on Radio Kerry 2024
Local Link Kerry asks customers to check bus schedule before travelling this Christmas
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus