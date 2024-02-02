Kerry’s latest Lotto winner collects prize of €500,000

A Kerry man has collected his Euromillions winnings from the National Lottery headquarters.

He won the top prize, of €500,000, in the Euromillions Plus draw on December 15th.

The lucky winning ticket was purchased in Tesco in Tralee.

The winner says he realized he had won the prize at the time of the draw, but decided to take his time to collect it.

Adding the first thing he did was sign the back of the ticket and hide it in the middle of a book at home.

The man says he wanted to come to terms with the win before collecting his prize.

He becomes the second Kerry person to collect winning prizes from Lotto HQ in recent weeks.

Last month a player in the county, became the county’s newest millionaire after winning the Daily Million draw on January 23rd.