The winner or winners of a half-a-million-euro EuroMillions ticket bought in Tralee last month have contacted the National Lottery.

The lucky ticket was sold at Tesco in Tralee town centre, and won the EuroMillions Plus draw on December 15th.

The National Lottery says the ticket holder made contact at the start of the week, but the prize hasn’t yet been claimed; it’s not yet known if it’s an individual or syndicate.