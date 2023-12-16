Advertisement
News

Kerry lotto player winner in EuroMillions draw

Dec 16, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry lotto player winner in EuroMillions draw
Share this article

A lotto player in Kerry was a winner in last night's EuroMillions draw.

 

Two Lotto players in Dublin and Tralee were winners, just in time for Christmas.

Advertisement

 

In Tralee, someone picked their own favourite numbers on a Normal Play ticket and is walking away with €500,000.

 

Advertisement

An online player in the capital was one Lucky Star number short of the jackpot prize, winning the second-tier prize worth €695,068.

 

The National Lottery is calling on players to check their tickets carefully, and look out for notifications in their online accounts.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Councillor believes virtual fencing might prevent dog attacks on sheep
Advertisement
Elected Kerry representatives to write to government to reconsider plans to dissolve Joint Policing Committees
Kerry people encouraged to enjoy local forests throughout winter
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Councillor believes virtual fencing might prevent dog attacks on sheep
Elected Kerry representatives to write to government to reconsider plans to dissolve Joint Policing Committees
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus