Kerry lotto player winner in EuroMillions draw

A lotto player in Kerry was a winner in last night's EuroMillions draw.

Two Lotto players in Dublin and Tralee were winners, just in time for Christmas.

In Tralee, someone picked their own favourite numbers on a Normal Play ticket and is walking away with €500,000.

An online player in the capital was one Lucky Star number short of the jackpot prize, winning the second-tier prize worth €695,068.

The National Lottery is calling on players to check their tickets carefully, and look out for notifications in their online accounts.