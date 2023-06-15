Kerryman elected chairperson of national youth organisation Foróige

A Kerryman has been elected chairperson of national youth organisation, Foróige.

Odhrán O’Mahony is originally from Cahersiveen, but is now based in Lackagh, Co Galway.

He’s been a volunteer with Foróige since 2015, and was elected as the new national chairperson at the organisation’s recent AGM; he’ll serve a two-year term.

Foróige is one of the largest youth organisations in Ireland, working with over 50,000 young people and 5,500 adult volunteers annually.

Odhrán O’Mahony says it’s an honour to be elected chairperson of Foróige, which he believes is an important organisation to support and guide young people.