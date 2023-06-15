Advertisement
News

Kerryman elected chairperson of national youth organisation Foróige

Jun 15, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerryman elected chairperson of national youth organisation Foróige Kerryman elected chairperson of national youth organisation Foróige
Share this article

A Kerryman has been elected chairperson of national youth organisation, Foróige.

Odhrán O’Mahony is originally from Cahersiveen, but is now based in Lackagh, Co Galway.

He’s been a volunteer with Foróige since 2015, and was elected as the new national chairperson at the organisation’s recent AGM; he’ll serve a two-year term.

Advertisement

Foróige is one of the largest youth organisations in Ireland, working with over 50,000 young people and 5,500 adult volunteers annually.

Odhrán O’Mahony says it’s an honour to be elected chairperson of Foróige, which he believes is an important organisation to support and guide young people.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus