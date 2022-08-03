Kerry woman waiting over a month for lost luggage

A Kerry woman has been without her luggage for 34 days after it went missing during her flight home.

Amy McCarthy, who’s from Tralee, was moving home from Shanghai when her luggage was lost in transit.

Ms McCarthy said her flight home was re-routed through four different airports and the last leg of her journey was with Aer Lingus.

She said she can only contact the airline through social media as they haven’t been answering her phone calls or emails.

Amy McCarthy says lost luggage is a widespread problem for passengers:

In response, Aer Lingus said they appreciate Ms McCarthy's frustration and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.

They say the problem of lost baggage is being caused by ongoing problems and resource challenges across the sector.

They've also advised her to liase with their baggage tracing team, with a view to submitting a claim for lost baggage.