Advertisement
News

Kerry woman waiting over a month for lost luggage

Aug 3, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry woman waiting over a month for lost luggage Kerry woman waiting over a month for lost luggage
Share this article

A Kerry woman has been without her luggage for 34 days after it went missing during her flight home.

Amy McCarthy, who’s from Tralee, was moving home from Shanghai when her luggage was lost in transit.

Ms McCarthy said her flight home was re-routed through four different airports and the last leg of her journey was with Aer Lingus.

Advertisement

She said she can only contact the airline through social media as they haven’t been answering her phone calls or emails.

Amy McCarthy says lost luggage is a widespread problem for passengers:

Advertisement

 

In response, Aer Lingus said they appreciate Ms McCarthy's frustration and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.

They say the problem of lost baggage is being caused by ongoing problems and resource challenges across the sector.

Advertisement

They've also advised her to liase with their baggage tracing team, with a view to submitting a claim for lost baggage.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus