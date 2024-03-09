Advertisement
Kerry voters return strong No in Family referendum

Mar 9, 2024 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry voters return strong No in Family referendum
Kerry has returned a strong No in the Family referendum.

The first count has shown 71.3% of Kerry voters voted No in the Family referendum.

There was a 42.6% turnout at the polls in the Kingdom, with 112,263 voters.

Of the total polls in Kerry 514 were invalid.

13,580 people voted Yes in the county, compared with 33,741 people who voted against the proposal.

Radio Kerry understands there are indications that the No side is also ahead in the Carers referendum.

Both referendums are expected to be overwhelmingly defeated.

The official results are expected in the next couple of hours.

