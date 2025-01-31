Kerry tourism operators were honoured at the 33rd annual CIÉ Tours’ Awards of Excellence.

The feedback of 30,000 visitors who travelled to Ireland with CIÉ Tours last year determined what business received awards.

Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa in Tralee won gold in the Best Hotel Dinner category, while the gold National Heritage Award went to Moriarty's Authentic Irish Gift Store in Killarney.

CIÉ Tours has been a tour operator for North American visitors to Ireland for over 90 years, and says it has brought over 3 million visitors here in that time.

Chairman of CIÉ Tours, Aidan Murphy said; “That we can offer a unique experience unrivalled by any other country is due in no small part to our many partners who work closely with us, taking the feedback from our visitors and continuously refining their offering. Our honorees are exemplary contributor, and they all deserve recognition for the excellent roles they play in welcoming visitors to Ireland and ensuring they have a memorable experience”.

Gold Winners 2024

Best Hotel Dinner: Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa, Tralee

National Heritage Award: Moriarty's Authentic Irish Gift Store, Killarney

Hotel Merit Winners 2024

The Rose Hotel

Great Southern Killarney

International Hotel Killarney

Killarney Avenue Hotel

Killarney Plaza Hotel

Killarney Towers Hotel

Visitor Experience Merit Winners 2024

Tangney Tours Jaunting Car, Killarney

Killarney Horse & Carriage Tours

Tom Crean South Pole Inn

John B Keane’s Pub, Listowel

Ionad an Bhlascaoid / The Blasket Centre, Dun Chaoin

Managing Director of CIÉ Tours, Stephen Cotter said “2024 was another landmark year for us, when we booked over 250,000 bed nights throughout Ireland… Our current bookings for 2025 suggest that we will match our bookings for last year”.

CIÉ Tours intend to introduce walking and hiking tours in Ireland and Northern Ireland in 2026 to expand into the activity tourism market.