US tourists to Kerry this year expected to reach 80% of numbers pre-pandemic

Jun 17, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
US tourists to Kerry this year expected to reach 80% of numbers pre-pandemic
It's expected this year will see the number of American tourists to Kerry reach 80% of the number of US visitors who came here in 2019 prior to the pandemic.

That's according to the county's tourism officer John Griffin of Kerry County Council.

However, he predicts it'll take 3 to 4 years to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Mr Griffin says Killarney, Dingle and Tralee are recovering well and tourists to coastal resorts are expected to peak when the holiday season begins.

He says Kerry is expecting a good year:

 

